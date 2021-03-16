Madison Digital appoints Tushar Ghagwe as AVP Bengaluru

Tushar has over 16 years of experience in planning and implementing measurable marketing strategies for both online and offline channels. He has worked across industries like FMCG, Media, and Finance with brands like Godrej Yummiez, Mother Dairy and Tata Finance. He has experience in leading multi-functional teams including marketing, creative, project management, content and analytics. He also has a very good understanding of project planning and technology implementation. Before joining Madison Digital, Tushar was handling Digital Marketing for SOTC Travel and Thomas Cook where he focussed on performance marketing and business growth through digital. He is also a marathoner, an avid trekker and a wildlife enthusiast.