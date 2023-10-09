Madison Media appoints Rob Norman as Advisor to accelerate Digital Transformation

Rob Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows. Madison World’s chairman, Sam Balsara, says, "We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The advertising world has turned digital. India with a digital share of Adex at 40% tracks a little behind the global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our Clients."