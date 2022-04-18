Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as Vice President

A seasoned professional, Vinit has over 16 years of experience in all facets of media ranging from Integrated Marketing Communications, Strategy, Digital Marketing and Analytics. Prior to joining Madison, he worked with Zenith Media, Mindshare, Lintas Media Group and HCL. This will be his 2nd stint with Madison, previously, he was a General Manager in the Agency’s Delhi and Kolkata office handling ITC. Apart from his Bachelors and Masters degree, he has upskilled by acquiring a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and Digital Marketing & Communications from MICA.