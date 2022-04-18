Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as Vice President

Vinit will report to Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus.
Madison Media has just announced the appointment of Vinit Kumar as Vice President, Madison Media Plus based in Delhi. Vinit will report to Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus.
A seasoned professional, Vinit has over 16 years of experience in all facets of media ranging from Integrated Marketing Communications, Strategy, Digital Marketing and Analytics. Prior to joining Madison, he worked with Zenith Media, Mindshare, Lintas Media Group and HCL. This will be his 2nd stint with Madison, previously, he was a General Manager in the Agency’s Delhi and Kolkata office handling ITC. Apart from his Bachelors and Masters degree, he has upskilled by acquiring a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and Digital Marketing & Communications from MICA.
Says Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus, "We're glad to have Vinit back on board. Having worked for various FMCG segments, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our Delhi office to the next level with new business and continue to delight the existing clients."
Says Vinit, on joining Madison, “I am excited to be joining Madison Media back and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. My hopes and expectations are high as I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Madison Media and its clients will provide me and unlock our clients’ growth by leveraging data, tech and talent."