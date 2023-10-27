Madison Media onboards Avinash Pillai as Advisor for Godrej Consumer

“I am delighted to welcome Avinash Pillai to Madison Media”, said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on Avinash’s joining.

Announcing Avinash's appointment, Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, "Our need is to build an industry best in class Media Team to meet today’s Media challenges, and I could think of no better person than my old friend Avinash Pillai who brings a pedigree of having shaped the Media practice of some of the country’s most respected Marketers. I am looking forward to partnering once again with him".