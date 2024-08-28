Madison Media Plus appoints Mimi Deb as COO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Along with this, Deb will also head Madison Media's Delhi branch.
Madison Media, a division of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Mimi Deb as COO of Madison Media Plus, overseeing the Delhi Branch. She will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH.
Deb has over 25 years of experience in the media and communications sector, Mimi Deb brings a rich and varied background to her new position.
Throughout her role, she was a part of well-known organisations such as GroupM, Publicis, Universal McCann, and Alchemist Group.
Mimi has extensive experience in the FMCG, Lifestyle & Luxury sectors, as well as in digital-first businesses, having worked with prominent clients like Haleon, RSPL, Perfetti, OLX, Mother Dairy, GoDaddy, and Dabur.
Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, said, "We are excited to welcome Mimi Deb to Madison Media, Delhi. Her rich industry experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our services. We are confident that under her leadership, our Delhi operations will thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."
Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus, said, "I am honored to take on the role of head of Madison Media, Delhi. I look forward to working closely with Vikram and the entire team to drive impactful media strategies and I am also keen on expanding our Delhi branch’s reach and capabilities to better serve our clients and foster growth in the region.”