Madison Media promotes Jolene Fernandes Solanki to COO, Madison Media Ultra

Says Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra, “My Journey at Madison has been fulfilling and thrilling. I look forward to raise the bar and partner with our clients in their growth journey in this new era of digital business transformation and helping them achieve their goals. My focus will be on creating capabilities to drive integrated solutions for our clients with a strong strategic frameworks to achieve business outcomes.”ltra. She will be working out of Madison’s Mumbai office and will lead the Marico business along with her existing client base. Jolene joined Madison in 2016 and has an overall experience of 19 years.