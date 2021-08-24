Madison Media promotes Saif Shaikh to COO, Madison Media Pinnacle

The unit will house, the Agency’s first and leading account, Godrej Consumer Products for Traditional and Digital media.
Madison Media has just announced that it has promoted Saif Shaikh to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Pinnacle. The unit will house, the Agency’s first and leading account, Godrej Consumer Products for Traditional and Digital media.
Saif Shaikh comes with an overall experience of over 19 years in strategy, planning implementation and buying, having joined Madison Media in 2017, he has led the AOR for Godrej across the company’s larger portfolios such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties and other businesses like frozen foods and has managed media campaigns for almost 20 brands across portfolios such as hair colour, soaps, handwash, home insecticides, car and room freshener along with real estate.
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “I am delighted to announce that we are promoting Saif Shaikh to COO – Madison Media Pinnacle. He will now lead the integrated remit of our key Client Godrej. Over the past few years Saif has consistently delivered on the biggest challenges given to him thanks to his hands on, passionate, inclusive and never say die approach. We congratulate Saif on his promotion.”
Says Saif Shaikh, COO, Madison Media Pinnacle, “I’m happy to lead Madison’s foremost client, Godrej. I look forward to leading the integrated account and further strengthening the brand and helping it achieve its outcomes.”