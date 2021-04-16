Madison Media promotes Vishal Chinchankar to CEO Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra

Congratulating Vishal Chinchankar on his promotion, Vikram Sakhuja, partner & group CEO, Madison Media & OOH says, “Vishal has been an exceptional leader. His clarity of vision and relentless passion has put Madison Digital right on top over these past 3+ years. In addition to strong domain expertise, he has also been highly successful in building the business. As a natural evolution it is only fitting that in addition to leading the Agency’s overall Digital agenda, he also runs the whole Media business of Madison Ultra. I wish Vishal all the best, in building a world class practice for Madison.”