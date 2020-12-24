Madison Media strengthens its Kolkata operations

Madison Media has just announced that it has strengthened its Kolkata operations. Apart from her ongoing duties in Mumbai, Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President will also oversee the Kolkata office. Her key role for Kolkata will be to focus on Strategy, digital, business development and ensuring access to Madison World practices of Trading, Analytics, Activation, Retail, OOH, Sports and Content. Madison Media has a strong offering in Kolkata market and services marquee clients like Bandhan Bank, Joy Personal Care and Ganesh grains, amongst others. With this new role, Vandana will directly report to Partner and Group CEO Madison Media & OOH, Vikram Sakhuja.