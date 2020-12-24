Madison Media strengthens its Kolkata operations

Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President from Mumbai to oversee Kolkata office.
Madison Media has just announced that it has strengthened its Kolkata operations. Apart from her ongoing duties in Mumbai, Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President will also oversee the Kolkata office. Her key role for Kolkata will be to focus on Strategy, digital, business development and ensuring access to Madison World practices of Trading, Analytics, Activation, Retail, OOH, Sports and Content. Madison Media has a strong offering in Kolkata market and services marquee clients like Bandhan Bank, Joy Personal Care and Ganesh grains, amongst others. With this new role, Vandana will directly report to Partner and Group CEO Madison Media & OOH, Vikram Sakhuja.
Speaking about her role in the Kolkata operations, Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, “Vandana is one of our strongest Business leaders and I am delighted to give her the additional charge of Kolkata office as we make plans to strengthen our presence in the East.”
Says Vandana Ramkrishna, vice president, Madison Media Ace, “I’m delighted to be given the additional responsibility of overseeing the Kolkata operations over and above my current Mumbai portfolio, and look forward to creating a strong foothold for Madison in the Kolkata market.”