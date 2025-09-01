Madison Media taps Vivek Das as its new chief digital officer

Madison Media has appointed EssenceMediacom (now WPP Media) leader Vivek Das as its new chief digital officer. He will report to Ajit Varghese, partner and group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

Varghese commented on the appointment: “At Madison, we are building an AI-first planning framework and embedding digital-first thinking into everything we do. Vivek’s rich experience across digital transformation, integrated media and business innovation makes him the perfect leader to accelerate this journey. With his ability to combine creativity, technology and data, I am confident he will help us push the boundaries of what’s possible and create future-ready solutions for our clients."

Speaking about his new role, Das said, “In the era of platforms, LLMs, and Artificial Intelligence, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to accelerate Madison’s digital transformation, strengthen our leadership in new media, and enhance the value we bring to our clients and the industry at large.”

With over two decades of experience under his belt, Das has worked for organisations like FoxyMoron, Mindshare, Omnicom Media Group, Wunderman, BC Web Wise, and Webchutney, amongst others.