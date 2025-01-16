Madison Turnt appoints Rishabh Ratnu as Vice President for Delhi branch

Madison Turnt, an experiential marketing unit of Madison World, announces the appointment of Rishabh Ratnu as vice-president, heading Madison Turnt’s Delhi Branch. He will be reporting to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Ratnu brings over 20 years of extensive experience in driving revenue growth and fostering long-term client relationships. His career spans advertising and experiential marketing, where he has consistently demonstrated a unique combination of creativity and strategic insight.

Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison, shared, “Rishabh’s deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team. We are confident that his vision and expertise will help us achieve new heights”.

Sharing his excitement, Rishabh Ratnu, vice president, Madison Turnt, said, “I am excited to join Madison Turnt and look forward to contributing to its growth and success. I believe in the power of innovation and strategic thinking to deliver exceptional results and I’m eager to work with the team to continue driving forward-thinking solutions for our clients”.