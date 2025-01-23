Madison Turnt, Bengaluru appoints Siddhartha Menon as Deputy General Manager

Madison Turnt, an experiential marketing unit of Madison World, announced the appointment of Siddhartha Menon, deputy general manager, Madison Turnt, Bengaluru. In his new role, Menon will report directly to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Advertisment

Menon is a seasoned industry professional with a wealth of experience across agencies including CsDirekt, Salt and George P. Johnson. He has also played a pivotal role in marketing leadership at companies such as YourStory and WebEngage. In addition to his marketing career, Menon has a background in organising concerts through his time at Rock Street Journal, working with renowned musicians and artists.

Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Menon to the team. His deep industry knowledge, creativity and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing. We are confident that his contributions will help shape the future growth and success of Madison Turnt."

Commenting on his appointment, Siddhartha Menon, deputy general manager, Madison Turnt, said," From the very beginning, I’ve felt the strong sense of collaboration and creativity that defines this organisation. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented group and I’m eager to leverage my experience to create meaningful, immersive experiences that not only captivate audiences but also strengthen the connection between brands and their customers."