Magicbricks marketing chief opens strategic consultancy

Devarshy R. Ganguly, the marketing head at real-estate portal Magicbricks, has left the company to begin his entrepreneurial journey with GLX Eminence, a strategic consultancy that seeks to help brands and individuals engineer lasting impact.

“GLX Eminence was born of a simple belief—that growth must be purposeful, leadership empowering, and excellence sustainable,” said Ganguly. “In today’s world of disruption, my mission is to help brands, leaders, and talent find clarity, create significance, and engineer lasting impact. This is not just consulting—it’s about building futures.”

Ganguly brings two decades of experience with leadership roles at Dr. Oetker, MARS Wrigley, Del Monte, Beam Suntory, and Diageo (UB Group).