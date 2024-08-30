Magicbricks onboards Shaleen Ashdhir as national head of ad sales

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shaleen Ashdhir has been appointed as the national head of ad sales at Magicbricks, a common platform for property buyers & sellers. Ashdir shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Before this, Ashdhir held the position of cluster head at Disney Star, overseeing channels including Star Gold 2, Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, National Geographic, and Fox Life. He worked with the media company for more than 9 years.
With over 15 years of experience, Ashdhir has been instrumental in leading brand partnerships and driving business development initiatives. He began his career as an intern at McCann Erickson India, later transitioning to a role as channel development specialist at Directi. He also spent time working with Radio City India.