Magiccircle Communications hires Shefali Takalkar

MagicCircle, the full service communications agency has launched its Content services with the hiring of Shefali Takalkar as Executive Creative Director-Content.
Shefali, who was earlier creative head, content studio at BBH India, is a seasoned digital professional with 19yrs experience. She has worked on some of the most iconic brands like Coca-Cola, American Express, Vodafone, Durex, Philips, Maggi, Kitktat, Nescafe, and Milkybar, to name a few.
Shefali has won a number of national as well as international awards like the ECHO, Effies, PMAA, the Abby’s and a shortlist at Cannes. She was recognised as ‘Superwoman 2019’ and ‘40under40 – 2019-2020’ by Social Samosa. Shefali has also been a part of the jury for various national as well as international awards.
Speaking on Shefali’s joining Hemant Misra, co-founder and managing director Magic Circle says “ I have been on the lookout for a content evangelist for a long time. Someone who can inspire the agency and our clients to create engagement in the digital space and not simply “adapt’ for digital. With Shefali, I believe my wait has ended. Shefali will help Dheeraj, Natwar and I to realise our vision of “One Team-Multiple Expression”. Something unfortunately missing in our industry which is split into units. Not digital agency or traditional agency, we will be The One Agency where the circle of expression is complete. We will now have the capability of engaging our audience on every platform that they use for entertainment or information. Shefali is an achiever, despite her experience she has a childlike curiosity and a keen understanding of motivations, I look forward to learning from Shefali”
On her joining MagicCircle Shefali adds “The digital vs mainline divide is undermining the power of advertising and more and more agencies are waking up to this fact now. When Hemant shared his vision about building a medium-agnostic and audience-driven approach to brand building, I had no doubts in my mind about hoping onboard.