Magiccircle Communications hires Shefali Takalkar

Speaking on Shefali’s joining Hemant Misra, co-founder and managing director Magic Circle says “ I have been on the lookout for a content evangelist for a long time. Someone who can inspire the agency and our clients to create engagement in the digital space and not simply “adapt’ for digital. With Shefali, I believe my wait has ended. Shefali will help Dheeraj, Natwar and I to realise our vision of “One Team-Multiple Expression”. Something unfortunately missing in our industry which is split into units. Not digital agency or traditional agency, we will be The One Agency where the circle of expression is complete. We will now have the capability of engaging our audience on every platform that they use for entertainment or information. Shefali is an achiever, despite her experience she has a childlike curiosity and a keen understanding of motivations, I look forward to learning from Shefali”