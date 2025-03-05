MagicCircle Communications names Ashit Chakravarty as Associate Partner and COO

MagicCircle Communications has announced the appointment of Ashit Chakravarty as associate partner & chief operating officer. Ashit will spearhead the agency's expansion to meet the demands of the evolving marketing landscape. Dheeraj Renganath, co-founder, has been elevated to the role of head of transformation & creative excellence, leading the agency's shift towards expanded creative and content-driven solutions.

Advertisment

Ashit brings 20 years of experience to MagicCircle, most recently serving as Managing Partner for Brand Strategy at Dentsu Creative Webchutney, where over the years he also led business & growth across geographies. He comes with a blended experience working on integrated mandates across various sectors, including telecom, automotive, FMCG, QSR, entertainment, and internet-first businesses, with experience on prominent brands such as Uber, Airtel, Domino’s Pizza, Sony Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Popeye’s, Hike, Under Armor and more. He has also held leadership positions at Contract Advertising and Leo Burnett.

Dheeraj Renganath's elevation to head of transformation & creative excellence reflects nearly two decades of his creative, strategic, and growth-focused leadership. Dheeraj, who previously served as the agency’s chief creative officer has a proven track record of blending human insights, product propositions, and cultural narratives to craft compelling campaigns, most recently for PolicyBazaar and MakeMyTrip.

Ashit Chakravarty, associate partner and COO, MagicCircle Communications, emphasized this shift, stating, "Today, brands don’t just win in moments - they win by creating ecosystems of influence. Ideas need to be fertile and shape-shifting entities that can travel seamlessly across platforms, scale effortlessly, and command attention in an ever-evolving media landscape. So, when Hemant and Dheeraj at MagicCircle reached out, it felt like a natural progression of a shared belief. Together, we will be building an agile content division designed for a world that is easily distracted."

Dheeraj Renganath, head of transformation & creative excellence, MagicCircle Communications, echoed this sentiment, highlighting, “To create work that’s truly memorable, creativity must go beyond an idea. It must have the ability to adapt and transform, in today’s dynamic media landscape. For this, it is imperative to create an environment, where skills are augmented with tools that foster a culture of creativity and innovation, which in turn will help attract top talent and diverse clients too. In this journey, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Ashit, whose beliefs perfectly aligned with ours.”,

Speaking on MagicCircle’s expansion and future vision, Hemant Misra, founder & managing director, MagicCircle Communications, said, "Six years ago, MagicCircle was born from a belief that creativity thrives when it is free, fearless, and focused on impact. Today, as we expand, we recognize that contemporary challenges demand a new playbook and a new breed of thinkers & creators. With Ashit comes a unique blend of brand-first thinking with a sharp lens on today’s digital first marketing landscape, while Dheeraj will help chart the creative blueprint of our transformative journey. This new leadership team will usher the next chapter for a bolder and agile MagicCircle.”

With these leadership changes, MagicCircle Communications is aimed to solidify its position as a leading force in the creative and content marketing space, delivering innovative solutions that drive measurable results for its clients.