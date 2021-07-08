magicpin appoints Pranay Gupta as VP, Growth and Business Development

Gupta’s appointment comes on the heels of other key strategic additions to the leadership team of magicpin.
magicpin, India’s #1 savings app, has appointed Mr Pranay Gupta as the new Vice President of Growth and Business Development. He was the co-founder of 91 Springboard and is extremely well networked in the technology ecosystem.
Gupta will be responsible for building ecosystem partnerships for driving magicpin’s growth. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT-Delhi, he has decades of experience as an entrepreneur and investor.
In accepting the position, Pranay Gupta stated, “magicpin is a fantastic platform that lets consumers save, while driving growth for its 150K+ merchants. I am eager to join the team and build partnerships that take magicpin’s massive savings network to many more consumers.”
Commenting on the appointment, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of magicpin said, “We are excited to welcome Pranay to the magicpin family. He brings a lot of experience, expertise, and valuable insights to the position, and we look forward to him playing a key role in the company’s next phase of growth.”
