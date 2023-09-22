Magnite appoints Chandrahas Shetty as Demand Facilitation Lead in India

Shetty joins Magnite from MediaMath where he was Director of Partnerships.
Magnite has announced the appointment of Chandrahas Shetty as demand facilitation lead in India. Shetty will lead the Magnite demand facilitation team in India, with a primary focus on building key strategic demand-side relationships with leading media agencies, DSPs and buyers in the country.
Gavin Buxton, managing director, Asia at Magnite said, “Shetty joins us with vast experience across the ad tech industry and brings a track record of exceptional growth and effective results in India and APAC. We are excited to strengthen the team with his unique perspective, particularly as we look to accelerate our growth throughout India.”
Shetty joins Magnite from MediaMath where he was director of partnerships and successfully built out many of the company’s strategic DSP relationships. He brings a total of 13 years of experience to the role at Magnite, having previously held various senior positions at Oracle Advertising, Times Internet and Disney+ Hotstar.
Chandrahas Shetty, demand facilitation lead, India at Magnite commented, “I’m excited to be joining Magnite and leading the demand team in India. I look forward to working closely with the team to help deliver great results for buyers by ensuring they can leverage Magnite’s unique omnichannel capabilities to tap into quality content.”
Shetty joins the growing Magnite India team which includes Karnika Maroo, senior account manager, supply, Jerit Kunjumon, account manager, supply and Rohit Prasad Yeggina, senior account manager.