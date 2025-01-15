Magnite appoints Sahil Bansal as Country Lead for India

Magnite, has announced the appointment of Sahil Bansal as country lead, India. In this role, Bansal will oversee Magnite’s India business, with a primary focus on building strategic supply and demand-side relationships with key publishers and buyers in the country.

Gavin Buxton, managing director, Asia at Magnite commented: "Sahil joins Magnite at a pivotal moment as India’s programmatic landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth. His deep industry knowledge and proven track record leading teams will help strengthen our market position, and I look forward to working with him to enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions for new and existing clients across India.”

Bansal brings over 13 years of industry experience across India and the APAC region, having most recently served as cluster lead - Google Marketing Platform, where he drove key business initiatives for the company in India. He will lead the Magnite team in India and report to Gavin Buxton, managing director, Asia.

Sahil Bansal, country lead, India at Magnite added: "I’m excited to take on this new opportunity leading the talented Magnite team in India, and look forward to driving forward Magnite’s position in the market. India’s digital evolution presents significant opportunities, and I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with premium publishers while expanding our demand relationships to capture this potential.”