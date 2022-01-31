Mahendra S Bhadouria to head OMA Living as CEO

He was previously associated with Biba Apparels as Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Operations.
OMA Living, one of India’s leading home furnishing brands, has recently welcomed on board Dr. Mahendra Singh Bhadouria as the Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned industry veteran with nearly 3 decades of experience, Dr. Bhadouria is known for driving exponential business growth through transformations and strategic GTM developments. After successfully leading various start-ups and several companies, he will now be responsible for the entire GTM, sales, delivery, operations, and profitability of OMA Living.
“OMA deserves a leader like Dr. Bhadouria; his extensive grounding in retail operations and business development skills will strengthen OMA’s channel partnerships, develop our strategic alliances and e-commerce arm, and expand our domestic and international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help OMA focus during our aggressive 4X growth plan over the next five years,” says Charu Munjal, chairperson of the Board, OMA Living.
“I am very excited to join OMA Living; I believe OMA has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalise on the ever-evolving luxury retail. And I will endeavour to propel OMA closer to its lofty goals,” says Dr. Bhadouria.
In his earlier role, Dr. Bhadouria was associated with Biba Apparels as senior vice president and head of sales and operations. He was the driving force behind its international expansion, including the introduction of the hotline picture tube throughout the Asia Pacific. Earlier, he was the senior vice president of premium luxury retail player DLF Brands and held senior executive roles at Essar Group, Planet M Retail, The Mobilestore , Hotline Group, LG Hotline CPT, and Maral Overseas as well.
Highly regarded for his business and sales acumen that has driven 100% annual revenue growth across a variety of companies and industries, Dr. Bhadouria has a Doctorate in Retail Service Quality as well as an MBA from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. He graduated from the HAAS School of Management at the University of California, Berkeley, and has also completed the Executive Programme in Business Finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the Executive Programme in Business Analytics from IIM, Calcutta.