Mahendra S Bhadouria to head OMA Living as CEO

Highly regarded for his business and sales acumen that has driven 100% annual revenue growth across a variety of companies and industries, Dr. Bhadouria has a Doctorate in Retail Service Quality as well as an MBA from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. He graduated from the HAAS School of Management at the University of California, Berkeley, and has also completed the Executive Programme in Business Finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the Executive Programme in Business Analytics from IIM, Calcutta.