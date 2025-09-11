Mahima Kukreja and Nikhil Guha take key creative roles at Grey

Grey India has announced the appointments of Nikhil Guha as Executive Creative Director and Mahima Kukreja as Group Creative Director, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to driving famously effective ideas and shaping its next phase of creative excellence.

Mahima Kukreja joins as Group Creative Director. She will work closely with Chief Creative Officer Harsh Kapadia to accelerate Grey India’s creative momentum. With 14 years of experience across leading agencies including DDB, .Monks, and Ogilvy—where she spent seven years—Mahima has worked on industry leaders like Mondelez, Tata, and Amazon. Her portfolio spans digital films, social-first campaigns, and tech-powered storytelling, often leveraging AI and emerging tools to help brands connect in more personal, emotionally intelligent ways.

Mahima Kukreja said, “I’m so excited to work under Harsh’s leadership and create culture-defining work across mediums. Grey has always stood for brave, impactful creativity, and I look forward to pushing ideas that are inclusive, innovative, and truly future-forward.”

Joining her is Nikhil Guha from Leo. He returns to the agency where he began his career. With over 17 years of experience, his work has won more than 50 metals across award shows, including a Cannes Lion and a Grand Prix for Good at the APAC Effies. Based in Delhi, Nikhil has held creative leadership roles at McCann, Havas, Publicis, Contract, and Leo Burnett. Known for ideas that resonate in both jury rooms and boardrooms, he brings a proven track record of creative and business impact.

Commenting on his new role, Nikhil Guha said, “First up, I'm thrilled to return to Grey, because it’s where I started my career. On top of that, I’m even more excited to work with a CCO like Harsh. With his experience and mentorship, I want to raise the level of the work I do and create famously effective ideas that shine on the global stage.”

Harsh Kapadia said, “At Grey, we’re building a culture that thrives on brave, famously effective creativity. Nikhil and Mahima embody exactly that. Nikhil brings a sharp instinct for big ideas that move both people and business, while Mahima represents the new-age creative voice shaping how brands connect in culture. Together, they strengthen our Delhi leadership and add fuel to Grey India’s next chapter of creative excellence.”