Mahima Mathur from DDB joins Disco at Godrej as Head – Creative Communications

Godrej has recently roped in Mahima Mathur from DDB Mudra Group as head - creative communications for Disco,a multi-disciplinary design studio & community at Godrej Industries. In her new role, she will lead creative communications for the brand.

Mathur brings over a decade of experience in advertising and creative strategy. Prior to this move, at DDB Mudra Group she spent nearly 10 years, in several roles across the creative function. She most recently served as creative director, a position she held from June 2023 to February 2026. Before that, she worked as associate creative director and earlier as senior copywriter, contributing to campaigns across brands and categories.

Earlier in her career, Mathur had a brief stint as senior copywriter at SoHo Square. She began her professional journey as a copywriter at Young Communications, where she worked for over three years.