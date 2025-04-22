Mahindra Group announces senior leadership appointments

Mahindra Group today announced senior leadership appointments across businesses. Hemant Sikka, who is currently president of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL) by the MLL Board. Sikka brings with him a powerful combination of strategic skills, operational rigor, customer centricity and people leadership capabilities. The current CEO, Ram Swaminathan has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests.

Veejay Nakra, who is currently president of the automotive division, will be appointed as president farm equipment business (FEB), which is one of our large and profitable businesses with a ROCE of over 60%. Nakra joined M&M in 1995 and has a strong proven track record of creating a turnaround of the Auto Business with launches, while building world class manufacturing capability, along with shaping the growth strategy for our international businesses. He is very well poised to lead FEB into the future. Nakra will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

R Velusamy, who is currently president automotive technology and product development, will be appointed as president of the automotive business (AB). The Automotive Business has seen significant growth and success in all its segments over the last few years. The role would have end to end responsibility of all functions within the auto business with P&L delivery. Veluswamy joined M&M in 1996 and after successfully creating powertrains, he then has been instrumental in the development and successful launch of several ICE flagship products and Mahindra’s Electric Vehicle portfolio. Veluswamy will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

Dr. Anish Shah, group CEO and managing director, M&M, said, “These leadership changes ensure that we have strong, proven leaders at the helm of our key businesses. Their experience will enable us to drive significant growth and create greater value for our customers and shareholders. We thank Ram for his contributions to the company, and wish Hemant, Veejay, and Velu the very best for the journey ahead”.