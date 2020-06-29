Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Viral Oza as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to joining Mahindra Lifespaces, Viral was the Chief Marketing Officer at Lodha Group.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of Mahindra Group, today announced that it has appointed Viral Oza as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Viral will play a pivotal role in the journey of all the Company’s brands, building deep market understanding and strengthening customer insight capabilities. Viral will steer this transformation, crafting and leading marketing and growth programs across the Company’s residential and industrial businesses.
Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO Designate, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “The addition of a seasoned leader like Viral to our management team will significantly add to Mahindra Lifespaces’ strengths as one of India’s most trusted real estate companies. Viral brings a perfect mix of organisational leadership, marketing innovation expertise and global brand-building experience that will strengthen the effectiveness of our sales efforts and partnerships, while driving customer experience excellence.”
Viral Oza added, “I am thrilled to join Mahindra Lifespaces’ executive team, especially at a time when the Company is poised for strategic growth in its key markets. I look forward to being a part of the growth journey of all the Company’s brands that have created a space in the minds and hearts of both retail and corporate customers.”
Viral joins the company with over 28 years of experience across FMCG, Telecom, Media and Real Estate, spanning several countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Through his global career journey, he has developed strong business, management and leadership skills through building and growing diverse teams in companies including Unilever, Nokia and Microsoft. Prior to joining Mahindra Lifespaces, Viral was the Chief Marketing Officer at Lodha Group, where he was responsible for driving marketing excellence, building customer centricity and shaping organizational culture and talent.