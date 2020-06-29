Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Viral Oza as Chief Marketing Officer

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of Mahindra Group, today announced that it has appointed Viral Oza as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Viral will play a pivotal role in the journey of all the Company’s brands, building deep market understanding and strengthening customer insight capabilities. Viral will steer this transformation, crafting and leading marketing and growth programs across the Company’s residential and industrial businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO Designate, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “The addition of a seasoned leader like Viral to our management team will significantly add to Mahindra Lifespaces’ strengths as one of India’s most trusted real estate companies. Viral brings a perfect mix of organisational leadership, marketing innovation expertise and global brand-building experience that will strengthen the effectiveness of our sales efforts and partnerships, while driving customer experience excellence.”