Mahindra & Mahindra ropes in Swati Khandelwal as SVP and head of group corporate communications

Khandelwal was previously working as executive editor of Zee Business.
Mahindra & Mahindra, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, appoints Swati Khandelwal as senior vice president and head of group corporate communications, effective February 9.
Swati brings two decades of experience communicating with key industry figures in business, politics, and corporate realms. She has worked with Zee Business as executive editor and held leadership roles at CNBC-TV18 and Bloomberg TV India.
Khandelwal is a versatile media professional excelling in TV production, news reporting, and crafting multimedia messages across various platforms. She is recognised for her communication skills and ability to engage audiences through print, online, television, and broadcast media.
At Mahindra & Mahindra, she will spearhead the group corporate communications division with expertise and innovative vision.