Mahindra TEQO appoints Ankit Jain as CEO

Mahindra TEQO, a renewable energy asset management and intelligence platform under the Mahindra Group, has announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Jain brings over 18 years of experience in renewable energy project development and digital transformation. Before this role, he worked at Mahindra Susten, where he led multi-gigawatt projects, managed ESG initiatives, and built teams across India.

“TEQO has always stood for performance, precision, and partnership,” said Deepak Thakur, director, Mahindra TEQO. “Ankit Jain’s appointment is a natural progression in our vision to make TEQO a global benchmark in renewable intelligence and lifecycle asset management.”

“I’m honoured to lead TEQO at such a transformative time,” said Ankit Jain, CEO, Mahindra TEQO. “Our focus will be on scaling - in India and internationally selectively, deepening digital capabilities, and delivering unmatched value to asset owners through innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.”