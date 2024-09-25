MAIA Estates appoints Sanaa Ruia as creative director

MAIA Estates, a real estate company based in Bengaluru, announced the appointment of Sanaa Ruia as its new creative director. With a career spanning nearly two decades in luxury branding, design, and entrepreneurship, Sanaa brings a fresh, globally-inspired perspective to the company. Her educational background includes a postgraduate degree in Luxury Marketing from the London School of Arts.

Sanaa’s entrepreneurial journey with Nomada also extended into corporate solutions and strategic gifting, where she catered to prestigious clients such as Estée Lauder, Nykaa, Vistara Airlines, and the Manipal Group. Her collaboration with the brand began through Nomada, where she worked on key design projects that have shaped her understanding of MAIA’s ethos and brand identity. She spearhead creative initiatives that span marketing strategy, project branding, interior design, and landscaping.

“I have always believed that creativity is not just a skill set but a mindset,” said Sanaa Ruia, speaking about her new role. “Being a design-centric person means having a keen eye for aesthetics, functionality, and innovation in everything I do. This approach to creativity is inherently versatile, allowing me to adapt and shape it to different contexts, including real estate. I look forward to translating this ethos into my work at MAIA Estates. Real estate is an incredibly dynamic industry, and it’s exhilarating to be at the intersection of design and development. I am excited to work closely with the team at MAIA to bring a fresh perspective to our projects and create spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.”

Mayank Ruia, founder and CEO of MAIA Estates, commented on Sanaa’s appointment: “Sanaa’s unique design sensibilities, coupled with her strong business acumen, make her an invaluable addition to the MAIA team. Her ability to blend aesthetics with strategic thinking is exactly what we need to further distinguish ourselves. With her at the creative helm, we are poised to push the boundaries of high-quality living while staying true to our core values of innovation and excellence.