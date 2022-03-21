Majid Yazdani, former Facebook tech lead joins BYJU’S Lab as VP

Commenting on the appointment Dev Roy, chief innovation and learning officer, BYJU’S said, "We are excited about having Majid on board and scaling up BYJU'S Lab by harnessing the global pool of highly skilled technical talent. At BYJU'S, we are entirely student-centric at our core. Every decision is made with an all-encompassing promise to support the student lifecycle from the grassroot level. By assembling a robust team of high-caliber specialists, BYJU'S aspires to make technology accessible and approachable. This will allow us to push limits, create value, and create more impactful learning programmes for students globally."