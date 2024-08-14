Major leadership changes at Nestle: Rajat Jain to assume key role within Nestle Group

Rupali Rattan joined Nestle in the year 2019. In her previous employment, she handled large confectionery brand portfolio across India and Sri Lanka. In her initial assignment with Nestle India, she was in the communications team where she supported the business units in developing content inputs across core brands from MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT and MUNCH, and streamlined Digital operations. Subsequently, she moved as marketing head – KITKAT. In the year 2021, she took over as BEO of chocolates and confectionery business.