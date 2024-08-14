Major leadership changes at Nestle: Rajat Jain to assume key role within Nestle Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rupali Rattan has been nominated to succeed Jain as the BEO of foods business (senior management personnel).
Rajat Jain, currently BEO of foods business (senior management personnel) will be taking on a significant leadership role within Nestle group, and Rupali Rattan, currently BEO of chocolates and confectionery business, has been nominated to succeed Jain, the company stated in a BSE filing.
Gopichandar Jagatheesan, currently BEO of dairy business, has been nominated to succeed Rattan, as BEO of chocolates and confectionery business (senior management personnel).
Manav Sahni, currently category business manager - chilled dairy, RTD and UHT has been nominated to succeed Jagatheesan, as BEO of Dairy business (senior management personnel).
Rupali Rattan joined Nestle in the year 2019. In her previous employment, she handled large confectionery brand portfolio across India and Sri Lanka. In her initial assignment with Nestle India, she was in the communications team where she supported the business units in developing content inputs across core brands from MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT and MUNCH, and streamlined Digital operations. Subsequently, she moved as marketing head – KITKAT. In the year 2021, she took over as BEO of chocolates and confectionery business.
Gopichandar Jagatheesan joined Nestle in India in the year 2008 and worked across Nestle group in the Supply Chain, Sales, Chilled Dairy, Confectionery and Cereals Business. In March 2024, he took over as BEO of dairy business.
Manav Sahni joined Nestle in the year 2022. In his previous employment, he handled notable brands where he was instrumental in setting up and scaling several new businesses and brands across multiple countries. In his current role, Sahni manages Nestle a+ brand portfolio - which operates in the UHT Milk, Chilled Dairy and Breakfast Cereals space, and Nescafe RTD brand.