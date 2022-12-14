Makani Creatives appoints Aejaz Khan as CEO

Aejaz Khan, chief executive officer, Makani Creatives said, “I’m privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working alongside the leadership team and client partners. Makani Creatives is a well-kept secret and I hope to bring in an era of recognition for the company. The world around us is evolving at a frenetic pace, and it’s vital for us to stay ahead of this change, so we can continually create value for our clients and our people.