Makani Creatives appoints Suchana Sarkar as Chief Brand Officer

She brings a wide range of experience in brand management and marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Makani Creatives, Suchana held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha. In the last 14 years, she successfully developed and implemented brand strategies that drove growth and increased customer engagement for well-known brands like Surf Excel, Amazon dot In, Idea Cellular, Hershey’s etc. From multi-market, multi-channel campaigns to digital only brand launches, shopper interventions to packaging design – her width of the experience covers all touch points where a brand is manifested.