Makani Creatives appoints Suchana Sarkar as Chief Brand Officer

Makani Creatives, a leading advertising and creative agency, announced the appointment of Suchana Sarkar as its new chief brand officer. In this role, Suchana will be responsible for overseeing the company's brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.
She brings a wide range of experience in brand management and marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Makani Creatives, Suchana held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha. In the last 14 years, she successfully developed and implemented brand strategies that drove growth and increased customer engagement for well-known brands like Surf Excel, Amazon dot In, Idea Cellular, Hershey’s etc. From multi-market, multi-channel campaigns to digital only brand launches, shopper interventions to packaging design – her width of the experience covers all touch points where a brand is manifested.
"We are excited to welcome Suchana Sarkar to our team as Chief Brand Officer," said Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives. "With her extensive experience in building and elevating global brands, we are confident that she will be a great asset in our company’s transformational journey."
"I am thrilled to partner Sameer Makani (founder), Aejaz Khan (CEO) and Pavan Punjabi (CIO) in heralding what we believe is the 2.0 era for Makani Creatives," said Suchana Sarkar. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working closely with the dynamic team and fantastic roster of clients in delivering effectiveness through some ambitious and audacious work."