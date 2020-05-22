MakeMyTrip's Anant Patel to join Disney + Hotstar as director-marketing

Patel has worked at OLX, Hungama Digital, Justdial in the past.
Anant Patel has joined Disney+ Hotstar as marketing director. In his new role, he will head digital marketing at Disney+ Hotstar in India. He has over a decade of work experience and his last position was as associate director at MakeMyTrip. At Makemytrip, he was responsible for the digital marketing function, which included performance, retention, user acquisition and brand building campaigns. He has worked at Makemytrip for the past four years.
Before Makemytrip, he worked as the mobile marketing lead for OLX South Asia between 2013 and 2016. Here, he was responsible for user acquisition, alliances and other mobile growth initiatives. Between 2012 and 2013, he worked as a product manager with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.
Patel has also worked at Justdial, where he was responsible for building their mobile and tablet app products. His Linkedin profile also mentions that he has led the launch of apps across platforms for music/video streaming and for local search in India and USA.