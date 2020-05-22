MakeMyTrip's Anant Patel to join Disney + Hotstar as director-marketing

Anant Patel has joined Disney+ Hotstar as marketing director. In his new role, he will head digital marketing at Disney+ Hotstar in India. He has over a decade of work experience and his last position was as associate director at MakeMyTrip. At Makemytrip, he was responsible for the digital marketing function, which included performance, retention, user acquisition and brand building campaigns. He has worked at Makemytrip for the past four years.