MakeMyTrip's Vipul Prakash joins DFM Foods as CEO and Managing Director

He worked as Chief Operating Officer at MakeMyTrip.
DFM Foods has recently appointed Vipul Prakash from MakeMyTrip as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director. Prior to this, he worked as as the chief operating officer (COO) at MakeMyTrip.
Prakash began his career at PepsiCo, where he worked as the marketing director and was then promoted as senior vice president, leading various divisions within the multinational food, snacks, and beverages corporation.
With his extensive experience in marketing and leadership, Prakash is expected to play a crucial role in the company's strategic expansion and success.