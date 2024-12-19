Malcolm Poynton departs Cheil Worldwide after 10 years as Global CCO

Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer (Global CCO) at Cheil Worldwide, is leaving the agency after ten years. Poynton was appointed Cheil Worldwide's first Global CCO in December 2014.

Poynton led Cheil Worldwide to WARC No. 1 Independent Network (2021) and multiple Agency of the Year titles. He now plans to work closer to home.

Prior to joining Cheil Worldwide, Poynton held positions of chief creative officer at SapientNitro Europe, executive creative director Ogilvy UK and executive creative director at Saatchi&Saatchi in Sydney.

A Cheil Worldwide spokesperson said: “Malcolm’s creative leadership has kept Cheil’s creative product ahead of new trends while he’s also fostered collaboration to get the best out of talent, with an ability to do so across cultures. We thank Malcolm for his contribution as Global CCO over the past 10 years and wish him continued success in the future.”

Poynton said: “We’ve packed a lot into the past 10 years; there are too many incredible people to thank for their dedication that’s helped make Cheil the creative network it is today. I’m now looking forward to diving into the next challenge.”