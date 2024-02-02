Malcolm Raphael joins Sideways Consulting

He was earlier Senior Vice President - Creative Strategy and Planning, Trade Marketing and Innovations at Bennett Coleman and Co.
Malcolm Raphael has joined advertising agency Sideways Consulting as its new chief growth officer. Raphael previously served as Senior Vice President - Creative Strategy and Planning, Trade Marketing and Innovations at Bennett Coleman and Co.
During his tenure at Bennett Coleman and Co, Raphael joined as the vice president and business head for BrandScope, where he created aspirational brands to capitalise on market opportunities and fulfill consumer needs.
He joined BCCL in 2008 with its strategic investment arm, Times Private Treaties where he played a key role in repositioning as brand capital. He ran a brand advisory team and conceptualised- BrandScope. Later he moved on to Times Response, the sales and revenue division of BCCL. Since late 2016, Malcolm has headed multiple teams- trade marketing, branded content, Times envelop (creative strategy) and innovations.
As part of trade marketing, he launched 'Power of Print' which re-energised creativity in the print medium and consistently drew participation from more than 200 agencies. He also managed the Cannes Lions relationship and ran Young Lions and Young Spikes in India.
With more than 2 decades of work experience, he specialises in advertising, brand consulting, marketing, investment, and media and has the ability to look at a brand/business problem from a holistic perspective and provide effective solutions.
He has worked with companies and brands like P&G, HUL, ITC Foods, Dabur, Amul, Marico, Reliance, Nerolac, Godrej, Lotus Herbals, Sunfeast, Lakme, Lux, Lifebuoy and Parachute, to name a few.