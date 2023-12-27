Malcolm Raphael to exit The Times Group in January 2024

Along the way, he has worked with brands like P&G, HUL, ITC Foods, Dabur, Amul, Marico and Reliance.
Malcolm Raphael has announced his departure from Bennett Coleman and Co. (The Times Group) after working with the company for 15 years.
He shared a post on LinkedIn to update about the development. His last working day would be January 9, 2024.
The post read- "Moving on after 15 years! Checking out on Jan 9th, 2024!
Yes, that's a long and memorable innings with the Times Group. Absolutely no regrets. Only fantastic memories, learnings and experiences."
He joined BCCL in 2008 with its strategic investment arm, Times Private Treaties where he played a key role in repositioning as brand capital. He ran a brand advisory team and conceptualised- BrandScope, a business model to create consumer brands.
Later he moved on to Times Response, the sales and revenue division of BCCL.
Since late 2016, Malcolm has headed multiple teams- trade marketing, branded content, Times envelop (creative strategy) and innovations.
As part of trade marketing, he launched 'Power of Print' which re-energised creativity in the print medium and consistently drew participation from more than 200 agencies. He also managed the Cannes Lions relationship and ran Young Lions and Young Spikes in India.
With more than 2 decades of work experience, he specialises in advertising, brand consulting, marketing, investment, and media and has the ability to look at a brand/business problem from a holistic perspective and provide effective solutions.
He has worked with companies and brands like P&G, HUL, ITC Foods, Dabur, Amul, Marico, Reliance, Nerolac, Godrej, Lotus Herbals, Sunfeast, Lakme, Lux, Lifebuoy and Parachute, to name a few.