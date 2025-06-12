Malika Malhotra joins NDTV

NDTV has announced the addition of anchor-reporter Malika Malhotra to its editorial line-up, further strengthening its commitment to credible, purpose-led journalism. She brings with her close to a decade of experience in broadcast journalism.

Malhotra reported from the Singhu border for 100 days during the farmers’ protest, working nearly twelve hours a day. She focused on covering the protestors’ lives and concerns accurately.

Another story she chose to revisit was the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. Long after national attention had moved on, Malhotra returned to the affected region to report on the continuing hardships of families still waiting for help. Her follow-up reporting offered not just new information, but an act of journalistic care and purpose.

'NDTV has always felt like a space that values calm, clarity, and connection. For me journalism is not about being part of the noise, it’s about getting closer to what really matters. That’s the kind of journalism I have always believed in. Audiences today aren’t just looking for news. They want insight, honesty, and a voice that speaks for them — not to them. NDTV has consistently built that trust. I am proud to be part of it,' Malhotra said on her joining.

Rahul Kanwal, group CEO and editor-in-chief of NDTV, said: 'We are very happy to welcome Malika to the NDTV family. She represents the kind of journalism we believe in — honest, grounded, and connected to real people. Her presence will add tremendous value to our editorial direction.'

Her upcoming NDTV India show, details to be announced, will focus on relevant stories from Bharat told in a clear and measured way.