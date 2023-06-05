Malini Parthasarathy resigns from The Hindu board

She was working as Chairperson of the Board since July 2020.
Malini Parthasarathy has left the board of The Hindu Group Publishing. She posted about the move on her social media profile, citing a narrowed scope for her efforts and a shrinking space for her editorial views.
Parthasarathy worked as The Hindu's executive editor for two different terms. She served as the executive editor during her first tenure as a newsroom boss, which lasted from 1996 to 2004. She resigned from her second position between the years of 2015 and 2016, citing general performance issues. In July 2020, Parthasarathy succeeded N Ram as the Chairperson of the Board.