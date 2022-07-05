Malvika Mehra joins The Good Glamm Group as Chief Creative Officer

Mehra was formerly working as Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu.
The Good Glamm Group has recently roped in advertising stalwart, Malvika Mehra as chief creative officer, wherein she will lead the strategic thinking and creative mandate on brands across the Good Brands portfolio. The Good Glamm is the content-to-commerce group in South Asia and the digital BPC (Beauty & Personal Care) conglomerate leveraging content and creator for commerce in India.
Mehra comes with 3 decades of experience in advertising. Prior to working with Dentsu India, she also had stints at Grey (5 years) and Ogilvy (15+years) and also founded Tomorrow Creative Lab and was its creative head for two years.
Through her career, Mehra has worked on some of the brands such as Vodafone, Honda, and Gillette to name a few and during her entrepreneurial journey with Tomorrow Creative Lab, her clientele included the likes of HUL, Oyo Rooms, and NDTV among others.
She has also served as a jury member at international advertising and design festivals like Cannes, Clio and Spikes Asia across categories like film, print and design.