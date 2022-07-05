Malvika Mehra joins The Good Glamm Group as Chief Creative Officer

Through her career, Mehra has worked on some of the brands such as Vodafone, Honda, and Gillette to name a few and during her entrepreneurial journey with Tomorrow Creative Lab, her clientele included the likes of HUL, Oyo Rooms, and NDTV among others.

She has also served as a jury member at international advertising and design festivals like Cannes, Clio and Spikes Asia across categories like film, print and design.