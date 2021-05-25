Mamaearth appoints Avinash Dhagat as Vice President Operations

Speaking about his new role, Dhagat said, “Mamaearth has displayed disruptive growth over the last 4 years and has displayed exceptional abilities in managing supply chain processes with scale up. It is extremely exciting to be a part of a brand which is on the upheaval, both on how to keep pace with the scale up and introducing newer practices to make the processes even more efficient in this journey. I look forward to working with the fastest growing brand in India and becoming a part of every household in the years to come.”