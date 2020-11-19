Mamaearth appoints Jayant Chauhan as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Jayant will oversee the overall product strategy and engineering and will lead the product development and infrastructure teams.
Mamaearth, one of the fastest growing FMCG brands, appointed Mr Jayant Chauhan as Chief Technology & Product Officer. In his new capacity, Jayant will oversee the overall product strategy and engineering and will lead the product development and infrastructure teams.
Mamaearth has exhibited disruptive growth in the last 4 years, and to further accelerate the scaleup, they’ve decided to add Jayant to the team who brings with him over 15 years of systems and product development expertise. Most recently, Jayant served as the Chief Product Officer at PolicyBazaar wherein he spearheaded the Consumer Product and MarTech groundwork and enabled a more tech-oriented approach. With a masters in Mathematics and Computing, Jayant has played a pivotal role in structuring and strengthening the product and technology verticals of organizations like Samsung, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Zomato. He has been brought into the system to lead the technology vertical and augment the product interface and make it more efficient.
In accepting the position, Jayant Chauhan stated, ‘I am extremely enthused to lead Mamaearth’s vision - of creating tech-enabled products, that is set out to redefine the personal care industry. Mamaearth has established itself as an innovator and has assembled a leadership team that is second to none. I hope to sustain this distinction. I look forward with confidence to working with their creativity to realize unique results for the consumers.’
Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Mr. Varun Ghazal, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth said, “Mamaearth has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and keep pace with the technological advancement to make the consumer experience enjoyable and seamless. The brand is at a tipping point wherein it is crucial to build a strong foundation to sustain the disruptive growth the brand envisions, and hence we brought in Jayant. We welcome him to our family and are confident that under his leadership, the technological disruption will continue to grow from strength to strength.
Jayant will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes on the heels of other critical and strategic additions to the leadership team of Mamaearth.