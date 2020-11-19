Mamaearth appoints Jayant Chauhan as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Mamaearth has exhibited disruptive growth in the last 4 years, and to further accelerate the scaleup, they’ve decided to add Jayant to the team who brings with him over 15 years of systems and product development expertise. Most recently, Jayant served as the Chief Product Officer at PolicyBazaar wherein he spearheaded the Consumer Product and MarTech groundwork and enabled a more tech-oriented approach. With a masters in Mathematics and Computing, Jayant has played a pivotal role in structuring and strengthening the product and technology verticals of organizations like Samsung, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Zomato. He has been brought into the system to lead the technology vertical and augment the product interface and make it more efficient.