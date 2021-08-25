Mamaearth appoints Zairus Master as Chief Business Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer said, “As we continue to grow the Honasa Consumer portfolio, it is important to get the right people on board to give the right push to the brand before you take it forward. Zairus brings with him a great mix of experience across traditional consumer giants like HUL & Airtel combined with running a digital product business which we believe is the right combination of experiences needed to grow a digitally driven consumer business like ours. “