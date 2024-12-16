Mandeep Malhotra joins Kho-Kho Federation of India as CMO

Mandeep Malhotra joins Kho-Kho Federation of India as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, he will drive marketing strategy for India's 1st Kho Kho World Cup 2025, boosting global awareness with new campaigns and data-driven tactics.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Malhotra has over 25 years of experience in strategic media planning, business development and client relationship management. He is the founder and CEO of Srishti Media.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like DDB Mudra Group and Ogilvy.