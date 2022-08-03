Mandeep Singh joins B4U Network as Country Manager & COO

Previously, was the CEO and Founder of Billbergia, a plant- based personal care grooming brand.
B4U Network has recently appointed Mandeep Singh as country manager and COO. Before joining the Bollywood based television network, he was the CEO and founder of Billbergia, a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand. He posted about this job on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Mumbai.
Previously, he had 2 stints with The Walt Disney Company for more than 6 years each as Executive Director & Network Head - India| Media Networks and Director and Cluster Revenue Head respectively.
A professional with around 20 years of experience, Singh has pursued his post-graduation in business managament and marketing from EMPI Schools. In the past, he has also worked with Times Television Network, Radio Mirchi, ZEE Entertainment and Air Sahara