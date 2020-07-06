Manish Advani appointed as Partner at ICON MEDIA

Prior to this, he was the General Manager Marketing &. Communications at Schindler India.
ICON Media has recently appointed Manish Advani as its partner. Manish has over 2 decades experience of working for clients ranging from small scale companies to large B2B & B2C organizations across different geographies across the world. Prior to joining ICON Media, Manish had a short stint with Schindler India as general manager marketing and communications and a long stint as head marketing and change management with Mahindra SSG.
Manish got his management degree with Summa Cum Laude from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Manish has been listed as the Top 100 Story Tellers of India and Top 100 Influential Marketing Leaders of India. Manish is also known as the coconut man of India and is also a 7 Times TEDx speaker.