Manish Agarvwal from ZEE joins Loktantra Mediatech as CMO

Loktantra Mediatech, a start-up in the social media space has recently roped in Manish Agarvwal from Zee Zest as chief marketing officer. In his previous role, he worked as vice president & head marketing at Zee Zest.
Agarvwal was with ZEEL for more than 7 years and was the head of marketing previously. He joined ZEEL in February 2014 as brand head of Zee Cinema. Prior to ZEEL, he has worked with Times Network as content and digital marketing manager of Movies Now. In the past he has also worked with media groups like Star TV Network, Sony Pictures Network India and Publicis India.