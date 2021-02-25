Manish Garg from Medlife joins DealShare as Chief Strategy Officer

Sharing the news about the appointment, Vineet Rao, founder & CEO, DealShare said, “We are happy to welcome Manish Garg as our Chief Strategy Officer. Our vision has always been to enhance the e-tail landscape in India, especially for the mid income population. In fact, this year, we are looking to strongly augment the DealShare brand even further. Our focus would be to expand our market presence; strengthen product portfolio, talent supply chain and technology as well as improve the brand’s procurement, warehousing and last mile delivery. Manish will be playing an instrumental role in assisting the leadership in this journey.”