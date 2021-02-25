Manish Garg from Medlife joins DealShare as Chief Strategy Officer

He was the Head of Supply Chain Management, Procurement & Offline Retail at Medlife.
One of the fastest growing e-tailer, DealShare today announced the addition of a new leadership member – Mr Manish Garg as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company. With overall 15+ years of experience in the industry, Mr Garg joins from Medlife where he was the Head of Head of Supply Chain Management, Procurement & Offline Retail. Prior to Medlife, Manish has worked with Myntra, Amazon and Unisource Worldwide.
Sharing the news about the appointment, Vineet Rao, founder & CEO, DealShare said, “We are happy to welcome Manish Garg as our Chief Strategy Officer. Our vision has always been to enhance the e-tail landscape in India, especially for the mid income population. In fact, this year, we are looking to strongly augment the DealShare brand even further. Our focus would be to expand our market presence; strengthen product portfolio, talent supply chain and technology as well as improve the brand’s procurement, warehousing and last mile delivery. Manish will be playing an instrumental role in assisting the leadership in this journey.”
In his role as the Chief Strategy Officer, Manish would be responsible for overall company strategy and innovation. His role would also involve assessing and mitigating risks, crisis management and compliance management. Mr Garg would also work closely with the Chief Executive Officer to optimize efficiency and productivity of DealShare’s operations and create new projects and initiatives for the brand’s growth.
Sharing his views on joining DealShare, Manish says, “DealShare has been revolutionizing the online shopping and e-tail landscape in India. They have changed the way India’s heartland shops, and brought many first time internet users from Tier II to Tier IV towns to online shopping. I am excited to join DealShare and look forward to this journey where we would focus on expanding DealShare’s footprint pan India and enhancing consumer experience.”