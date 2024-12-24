Manish Kalra quits ZEE5

ZEE5's Manish Kalra has decided to step down from his position as chief business officer, India and Global. As per sources close to the development, he will continue working during a 90-day notice period.

Kalra recently took charge of ZEE5’s India and global markets and has been a key contributor to the platform’s growth during his time there.

With over 20 years of experience, Kalra has also worked with organisations such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip, HomeShop18, Dell, PepsiCo, Citi Bank, ITC, and Craftsvilla.