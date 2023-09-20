Manish Menon joins Madison World to head Human Resources

Throughout his 24-year career, Manish has gained a wealth of experience working in diverse sectors, including media agencies, brands, and consulting. With extensive experience in Talent Strategy, Learning & Development, Human Resources Technology, and Talent Acquisition, his track record is punctuated by numerous accolades for organizations that he has worked with, including 'Best Employer Brand' awards and recognitions such as a 'Dream Company to Work for'. In this role, he will work closely with the leadership to craft and execute the People & Culture strategy and spearhead the Talent team's efforts to deliver a delightful employee experience. He has left a significant impact on organizations like GroupM, Alembic Pharma, Parle Agro, and Viu (OTT) before joining Madison World.