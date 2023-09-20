Manish Menon joins Madison World to head Human Resources

He will be based in the agency's Mumbai office.
Madison World has announced the appointment of Manish Menon as vice president of Human Resources. He will be based in the Agency's Mumbai office.
Throughout his 24-year career, Manish has gained a wealth of experience working in diverse sectors, including media agencies, brands, and consulting. With extensive experience in Talent Strategy, Learning & Development, Human Resources Technology, and Talent Acquisition, his track record is punctuated by numerous accolades for organizations that he has worked with, including 'Best Employer Brand' awards and recognitions such as a 'Dream Company to Work for'. In this role, he will work closely with the leadership to craft and execute the People & Culture strategy and spearhead the Talent team's efforts to deliver a delightful employee experience. He has left a significant impact on organizations like GroupM, Alembic Pharma, Parle Agro, and Viu (OTT) before joining Madison World.
Announcing Manish's appointment, Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World, said, "We have a number of new initiatives planned for Madison to face the ever-changing environment we live in. Manish joins us at the right time and his agency experience will help him head the function effectively to even further help our Clients improve ROI on their Brand investments."
Speaking about his new role at Madison World, Manish said, "I am thrilled to join Madison at a time when the company is poised to grow significantly across all of its businesses, and I am fully committed to elevating People as the company's defining characteristic in the industry."