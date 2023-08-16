Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18

A Viacom18 spokesperson said, "After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi general entertainment, Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

During her tenure, Sharma played a significant role in shaping Colors into a major player in the Indian television industry. Some of the notable shows she was involved in include Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, and others.