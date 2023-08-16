Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18

She was working as Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18 has quit as confirmed by the company. Her role included overseeing and strategizing content for various expansions in the mass entertainment space across Viacom18. Prior to this, she worked as programming head of Colors, a popular Hindi general entertainment channel.
A Viacom18 spokesperson said, "After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi general entertainment, Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."
During her tenure, Sharma played a significant role in shaping Colors into a major player in the Indian television industry. Some of the notable shows she was involved in include Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, and others.
Before joining Colors, Sharma worked at Sony Entertainment Television as the Non-fiction Programming Head. In that role, she was responsible for content strategy and conceptualization, and she contributed to the launch of shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, and Kkusum.
Sharma's experience in the industry spans over two decades, and she has also been associated with brands like Channel V and UTV. Her departure from Viacom18 was described as a move to pursue her individual goals.